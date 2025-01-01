Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Quentin Tarantino
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1994
Palme d'Or
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2019
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2009
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2007
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1997
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 1992
Dramatic
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 1992
International Critics' Award (FIPRESCI)
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1998
Best Film
Nominee
