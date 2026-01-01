Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Sean Connery Awards

Sean Connery
Awards and nominations of Sean Connery
Academy Awards, USA 1988 Academy Awards, USA 1988
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1996 Golden Globes, USA 1996
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1988 Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1972 Golden Globes, USA 1972
World Film Favorite - Male
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1990 Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1969 Golden Globes, USA 1969
World Film Favorite - Male
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1966 Golden Globes, USA 1966
World Film Favorite - Male
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998 BAFTA Awards 1998
Academy Fellowship
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1988 BAFTA Awards 1988
Best Actor
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1991 BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1990 BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2000 Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1999 Razzie Awards 1999
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best On-Screen Duo
Winner
