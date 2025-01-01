Menu
Marisa Tomei
Awards and nominations of Marisa Tomei
Awards and nominations of Marisa Tomei
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1992
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Breakthrough Performance
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
