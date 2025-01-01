Menu
Keira Knightley
Awards
Awards and nominations of Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley
Awards and nominations of Keira Knightley
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Breakthrough Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Trans-Atlantic Breakthrough Performer
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
