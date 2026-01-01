Menu
Bill Nighy
Awards
Awards and nominations of Bill Nighy
Bill Nighy
About
Filmography
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Bill Nighy
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Single Drama
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
