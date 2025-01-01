Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Danny Boyle
Awards
Awards and nominations of Danny Boyle
Danny Boyle
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Danny Boyle
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Director
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Art Direction for Variety or Nonfiction Programming
Winner
Outstanding Art Direction for Variety or Nonfiction Programming
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Director
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1995
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Drama Serial
Nominee
Best Drama Serial
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2008
People's Choice Award
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2000
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree