Kinoafisha Persons Danny Boyle Awards

Awards and nominations of Danny Boyle

Danny Boyle
Academy Awards, USA 2009 Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2011 Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Nominee
Nominee
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009 Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Director
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Art Direction for Variety or Nonfiction Programming
Winner
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Director
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1995 BAFTA Awards 1995
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996 BAFTA Awards 1996
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1994 BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Drama Serial
Nominee
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2008 Toronto International Film Festival 2008
People's Choice Award
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2000 Berlin International Film Festival 2000
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
