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Alfred Molina
Awards
Awards and nominations of Alfred Molina
Alfred Molina
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Alfred Molina
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
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