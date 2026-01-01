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Kinoafisha Persons Alfred Molina Awards

Awards and nominations of Alfred Molina

Alfred Molina
Awards and nominations of Alfred Molina
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003 BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1990 BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
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