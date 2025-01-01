Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Vin Diesel
Vin Diesel
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Vin Diesel
Razzie Awards 2024
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2005
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best On-Screen Duo
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best On-Screen Team
Winner
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Action Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 1997
Dramatic
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
