Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Vin Diesel Awards

Awards and nominations of Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel
Awards and nominations of Vin Diesel
Razzie Awards 2024 Razzie Awards 2024
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2005 Razzie Awards 2005
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best On-Screen Duo
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best On-Screen Team
Winner
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Action Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 1997 Sundance Film Festival 1997
Dramatic
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more