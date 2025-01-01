Menu
Awards and nominations of Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick
Golden Globes, USA 1987 Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994 Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Fight
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
