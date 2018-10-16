"The Conners" is a multi-series comedy show that tells the story of the everyday life of the American Conner family. This series is a spin-off of the cult sitcom "Roseanne," which was canceled after a scandal involving the lead actress, Roseanne Barr. As a result, the actress was fired, and the rest of the cast moved on to a new project. According to the central plot of "The Conners," Roseanne tragically passes away. Her loved ones try to cope with the loss and move on to a new stage. The main characters now are Darlene Conner and her two children, who constantly involve their dear relatives in the most unexpected but hilariously funny situations.

