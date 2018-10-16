Menu
5.6 IMDb Rating: 5.9
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Conners

The Conners (2018 - …)

The Conners 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 7 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 56 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Conners" is a multi-series comedy show that tells the story of the everyday life of the American Conner family. This series is a spin-off of the cult sitcom "Roseanne," which was canceled after a scandal involving the lead actress, Roseanne Barr. As a result, the actress was fired, and the rest of the cast moved on to a new project. According to the central plot of "The Conners," Roseanne tragically passes away. Her loved ones try to cope with the loss and move on to a new stage. The main characters now are Darlene Conner and her two children, who constantly involve their dear relatives in the most unexpected but hilariously funny situations.
Cast
John Goodman
Matthew Broderick
Eliza Bennett
Laurie Metcalf
Katey Sagal
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.6
Rate 13 votes
5.9 IMDb
Seasons
The Conners - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 11 episodes
 
The Conners - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 20 episodes
 
The Conners - Season 3 Season 3
2020, 20 episodes
 
The Conners - Season 4 Season 4
2021, 20 episodes
 
The Conners - Season 5 Season 5
2022, 22 episodes
 
The Conners - Season 6 Season 6
2024, 13 episodes
 
The Conners - Season 7 Season 7
2025, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
