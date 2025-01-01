Menu
Sandra Bullock
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sandra Bullock
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Razzie Awards 1998
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1994
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Most Frightened Performance
Winner
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
MTV Generation Award
Winner
MTV Generation Award
Winner
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best On-Screen Duo
Winner
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Winner
Most Desirable Female
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
Best Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Most Desirable Female
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
