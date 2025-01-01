Menu
Donald Sutherland
Awards and nominations of Donald Sutherland
Donald Sutherland
Awards and nominations of Donald Sutherland
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1974
Best Actor
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2019
Fondazione Mimmo Rotella Award
Winner
Razzie Awards 1990
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Villain
Nominee
