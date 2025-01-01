Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kate Hudson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kate Hudson
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2021
Worst Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2017
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2009
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Dressed
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree