Kinoafisha Persons Ethan Hawke Awards

Ethan Hawke
Awards and nominations of Ethan Hawke
Academy Awards, USA 2015 Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2014 Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2005 Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2002 Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2001 Cannes Film Festival 2001
Golden Camera
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2006 Venice Film Festival 2006
Best Film
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best Kiss
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2018 Sundance Film Festival 2018
Dramatic
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2014 Toronto International Film Festival 2014
Documentary
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
