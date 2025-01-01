Menu
Awards and nominations of Sylvester Stallone
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1977
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1978
Best Actor
Nominee
Best Screenplay
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2009
Jaeger-LeCoultre Glory to the Filmmaker Award
Winner
Razzie Awards 2024
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 2016
Redeemer Award
Winner
Redeemer Award
Winner
Razzie Awards 2004
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Actor of the Century
Winner
Razzie Awards 1995
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1993
Worst Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 1990
Worst Actor of the Decade
Winner
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1989
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1986
Worst Director
Winner
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Screenplay
Winner
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1985
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2023
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2020
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2011
Worst Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2002
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2001
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1999
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1997
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1996
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1994
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1992
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1991
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1988
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1987
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
