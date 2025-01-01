Menu
Kevin Costner
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kevin Costner
Academy Awards, USA 1991
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Director
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Outstanding Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
Best Direction
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1998
Worst Picture
Winner
Worst Director
Winner
Worst Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 1995
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Winner
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Winner
Worst Picture
Nominee
Worst Picture
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1992
Worst Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 2002
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Actor of the Century
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1996
Worst Picture
Nominee
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1993
Worst Picture
Nominee
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Most Desirable Male
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Most Desirable Male
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1991
Outstanding Single Achievement
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
