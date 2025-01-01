Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Hilary Swank
Awards
Awards and nominations of Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Hilary Swank
Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Best Kiss
Nominee
Breakthrough Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree