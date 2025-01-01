Menu
Awards and nominations of Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank
Academy Awards, USA 2005 Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2000 Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Breakthrough Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
