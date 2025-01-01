Menu
Samuel L. Jackson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Samuel L. Jackson
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1991
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best WTF Moment
Winner
Best WTF Moment
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Dressed
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1998
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
