Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Hayden Christensen Awards

Awards and nominations of Hayden Christensen

Hayden Christensen
Awards and nominations of Hayden Christensen
Cannes Film Festival 2002 Cannes Film Festival 2002
Male Revelation
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2006 Razzie Awards 2006
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 2003 Razzie Awards 2003
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2008 Razzie Awards 2008
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Villain
Winner
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Fight
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more