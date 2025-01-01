Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Hayden Christensen
Awards
Awards and nominations of Hayden Christensen
Hayden Christensen
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Hayden Christensen
Cannes Film Festival 2002
Male Revelation
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2006
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 2003
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2008
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Villain
Winner
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Fight
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree