Elliot Page
Awards
Awards and nominations of Elliot Page
Elliot Page
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Nominee
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Nominee
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Performer
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Actress
Nominee
Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Scared-As-Shit Performance
Winner
Best Jaw Dropping Moment
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Jaw Dropping Moment
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2019
Best Canadian Feature Film
Nominee
Best Canadian Feature Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
