A massage therapist looking to overcome her addictions and reconnect with her son, whose father is an anthropologist in South America studying the Yanomani people, moves in with a wealthy ex-client in New Jersey.
Fierce People, Des Gens Impitoyables, Días salvajes, Dzikie plemię, Fierce People - Jede Familie hat ihre Geheimnisse, Gent poc corrent, Gente Estranha, Gente poco corriente, Gioventù violata, Julmad inimesed, Kegyetlen faj, Nelitostna rasa, Oi agroikoi, Salvajes, Sociedade Feroz, Жестокие люди, Свирепи хора
Film rating
6.9
Rate12 votes
6.4IMDb
Updated 9 December 2020
Stills
Quotes
[last lines]
Finn EarlWe are the sum of all of the people that we have ever met. You change the tribe and the tribe changes you.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.