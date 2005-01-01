Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Fierce People
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Fierce People
6.9

Fierce People

, 2005
Fierce People
USA, Canada / Drama / 18+
Poster of Fierce People
6.9

Synopsis

A massage therapist looking to overcome her addictions and reconnect with her son, whose father is an anthropologist in South America studying the Yanomani people, moves in with a wealthy ex-client in New Jersey.

Cast

Diane Lane
Diane Lane
Liz Earl
Donald Sutherland
Donald Sutherland
Ogden C. Osborne
Chris Evans
Chris Evans
Bryce
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart
Maya
Anton Yelchin
Anton Yelchin
Finn Earl
Christopher Shyer
Dr. Leffler
Kaleigh Dey
Dexter Bell
Paz de la Huerta
Paz de la Huerta
Jilly
Elizabeth Perkins
Elizabeth Perkins
Mrs. Langley
Blu Mankuma
Gates
Garry Chalk
McCallum
Director Griffin Dunne
Writer Dirk Wittenborn
Composer Paul Bakija, Nick Laird-Clowes
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 1 January 2005
Release date
26 October 2006 Russia Lizard 16+
26 October 2006 Belarus
5 November 2007 Canada R
1 January 2005 France
5 November 2007 Germany
26 October 2006 Kazakhstan
1 November 2005 USA
26 October 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $269,755
Production Industry Entertainment, Lions Gate Entertainment, Lionsgate
Also known as
Fierce People, Des Gens Impitoyables, Días salvajes, Dzikie plemię, Fierce People - Jede Familie hat ihre Geheimnisse, Gent poc corrent, Gente Estranha, Gente poco corriente, Gioventù violata, Julmad inimesed, Kegyetlen faj, Nelitostna rasa, Oi agroikoi, Salvajes, Sociedade Feroz, Жестокие люди, Свирепи хора

Film rating

6.9
Rate 12 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 9 December 2020

Quotes

[last lines]
Finn Earl We are the sum of all of the people that we have ever met. You change the tribe and the tribe changes you.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Fierce People

Anesthesia
Anesthesia Drama
2015, USA
6.0
The Cake Eaters
The Cake Eaters Drama
2007, USA
6.0
Puncture
Puncture Drama
2011, USA
6.0
Welcome to the Rileys
Welcome to the Rileys Drama
2009, Great Britain
7.0
The Safety of Objects
The Safety of Objects Drama
2001, USA / Great Britain
5.0
The Yellow Handkerchief
The Yellow Handkerchief Drama, Romantic
2008, USA
7.0
A Walk on the Moon
A Walk on the Moon Romantic, Drama
1999, USA / Australia
6.0
JT LeRoy
JT LeRoy Drama, Biography
2018, Canada / USA / Great Britain
5.0
The Loss of a Teardrop Diamond
The Loss of a Teardrop Diamond Romantic, Drama
2008, USA
6.0
In the Land of Women
In the Land of Women Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2007, USA
6.0
Love, Antosha
Love, Antosha Documentary
2019, USA
8.0
Klumpfisken
Klumpfisken Drama, Comedy
2014, Denmark
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more