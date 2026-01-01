Menu
IMDb Rating: 6.7
Performance

Performance 18+
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 3 August 1970
Release date
3 August 1970 Russia 18+
14 September 1970 Denmark
4 September 1970 Finland
27 January 1971 France
18 September 1970 Germany
7 January 1971 Great Britain
17 September 1971 Ireland
25 June 1971 Italy
26 December 1998 Japan
3 August 1970 Kazakhstan
25 October 1971 Sweden
3 August 1970 USA
3 August 1970 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget 750,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $93,367
Production Goodtimes Enterprises
Also known as
Performance, Az előadás, Flip ud, Kreacja, Nottinghill kl. 11.17, Nottinghill klo 11.17, Pafômansu, Pafômansu Seishun no wana, Pafômansu/Seishun no wana, Parastasis, Performans, Performanţă, Przedstawienie, Sadismo, Seishun no wana, The Performers, Vanilla, Перформанс, Представление, Пърформанс, パフォーマンス, 迷幻惊心, 迷幻演出
Director
Nicolas Roeg
Cast
James Fox
James Fox
Mick Jagger
Anita Pallenberg
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.1
11 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
