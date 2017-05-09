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About
Filmography
Michael Parks
Michael Parks
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Parks
Michael Parks
Michael Parks
Date of Birth
24 April 1940
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
9 May 2017
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
8.9
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
(2006)
Tickets
7.9
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
(2004)
7.4
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
War
Western
Year
All
2016
2014
2011
2009
2007
2006
2004
2001
1999
1997
1979
All
13
Films
13
Actor
13
6.4
Blood Father
Blood Father
Drama
2016, France
Watch trailer
6.2
Tusk
Tusk
Horror
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Red State
Red State
Horror, Thriller
2011, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Smokin' Aces 2: Assassins' Ball
Smokin' Aces 2: Assassins' Ball
Comedy, Action
2009, USA
7.4
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
Drama, Action, Western
2007, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Planet Terror
Planet Terror
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy
2007, USA
7.4
Grindhouse
Grindhouse
Horror, Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy
2007, USA / Canada
8.9
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Action, Crime, Thriller
2006, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.9
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime
2004, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Big Bad Love
Big Bad Love
Drama
2001, USA
4.9
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter
Horror, Thriller, Western
1999, USA
6.4
Deceiver
Deceiver
Crime, Drama, Detective
1997, USA
5
Breakthrough
Steiner - Das eiserne Kreuz, 2. Teil
War, Drama
1979, West Germany
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