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Michael Parks Michael Parks
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Parks

Michael Parks

Michael Parks

Date of Birth
24 April 1940
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
9 May 2017
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair 8.9
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair (2006)
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 7.9
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford 7.4
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Blood Father 6.4
Blood Father Blood Father
Drama 2016, France
Watch trailer
Tusk 6.2
Tusk Tusk
Horror 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Red State 6.7
Red State Red State
Horror, Thriller 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Smokin' Aces 2: Assassins' Ball 5.6
Smokin' Aces 2: Assassins' Ball Smokin' Aces 2: Assassins' Ball
Comedy, Action 2009, USA
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford 7.4
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
Drama, Action, Western 2007, USA
Watch trailer
Planet Terror 7.2
Planet Terror Planet Terror
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy 2007, USA
Grindhouse 7.4
Grindhouse Grindhouse
Horror, Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy 2007, USA / Canada
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair 8.9
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Action, Crime, Thriller 2006, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 7.9
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime 2004, USA
Watch trailer
Big Bad Love 5.9
Big Bad Love Big Bad Love
Drama 2001, USA
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter 4.9
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter
Horror, Thriller, Western 1999, USA
Deceiver 6.4
Deceiver Deceiver
Crime, Drama, Detective 1997, USA
Breakthrough 5
Breakthrough Steiner - Das eiserne Kreuz, 2. Teil
War, Drama 1979, West Germany
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