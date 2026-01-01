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Poster of KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS
Kinoafisha Films KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS

KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS

, 2026
Katseye: Wild Hearts
USA / Documentary, Music
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Poster of KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS
Going 5
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Synopsis

This celebrates the group's new era and the fans who made it possible. Features exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, EYEKONS fan videos, and intimate interviews with the members.

Cast

Megan Skiendiel
Self
Manon Bannerman
Self
Daniela Avanzini
Self
Katseye
Self
Lara Rajagopalan
Self
Jeong Yoon-chae
Self
Sophia Laforteza
Self
Director Nadia Hallgren
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 12 August 2026
Release date
12 August 2026 Brazil
12 August 2026 Bulgaria
12 August 2026 Croatia o.A.
12 August 2026 Germany
12 August 2026 Latvia N12
12 August 2026 Montenegro o.A.
12 August 2026 Poland
12 August 2026 Serbia o.A.
Production Boardwalk Pictures, Greenway Pictures, Hybe x Geffen
Also known as
Katseye: Wild Hearts

Film rating

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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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