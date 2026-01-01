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KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS
KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS
, 2026
Katseye: Wild Hearts
USA / Documentary, Music
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Synopsis
This celebrates the group's new era and the fans who made it possible. Features exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, EYEKONS fan videos, and intimate interviews with the members.
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Cast
Megan Skiendiel
Self
Manon Bannerman
Self
Daniela Avanzini
Self
Katseye
Self
Lara Rajagopalan
Self
Jeong Yoon-chae
Self
Sophia Laforteza
Self
Director
Nadia Hallgren
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
12 August 2026
Release date
12 August 2026
Brazil
12 August 2026
Bulgaria
12 August 2026
Croatia
o.A.
12 August 2026
Germany
12 August 2026
Latvia
N12
12 August 2026
Montenegro
o.A.
12 August 2026
Poland
12 August 2026
Serbia
o.A.
Production
Boardwalk Pictures, Greenway Pictures, Hybe x Geffen
Also known as
Katseye: Wild Hearts
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