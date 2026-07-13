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Poster of The Easy Life
8.2
The Easy Life - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Easy Life
8.2

The Easy Life

, 1962
Il sorpasso
Italy / Adventure, Comedy, Drama / 18+
Tickets Trailers
Tickets
Poster of The Easy Life
8.2
Tickets
The Easy Life - Trailer
The Easy Life  Trailer

Synopsis

Roberto, a shy law student in Rome, meets Bruno, a forty-year-old exuberant, capricious man, who takes him for a drive through the Roman and Tuscany countries in the summer. When their journey starts to blend into their daily lives though, the pair’s newfound friendship is tested.

Cast

Vittorio Gassman
Bruno Cortona
Jean-Louis Trintignant
Jean-Louis Trintignant
Roberto Mariani
Catherine Spaak
Lilli Cortona
Claudio Gora
Danilo Borelli 'Bibi'
Luciana Angiolillo
Gianna Cortona
Linda Sini
Zia Lidia
Franca Polesello
Moglie del commendatore
Bruna Simionato
Cashier
Lilly Darelli
Mila Stanić
Clara, la ragazza alla stazione
Nando Angelini
Edda Ferronao
Director Dino Risi
Writer Ettore Scola, Ruggero Maccari, Dino Risi
Composer Riz Ortolani
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1962
World premiere 5 December 1962
Release date
27 June 1963 France
5 December 1962 Italy
2 February 1966 Romania
23 December 1963 USA
Production Incei Film, L.C.J Editions & Productions, Sancro Film
Also known as
Il sorpasso, The Easy Life, A Ultrapassagem, Verliebt in scharfe Kurven, Aquele Que Sabe Viver, Depășirea, El sorpasso, Előzés, Fanfaron, Farlige kurver, Jeg - en playboy, La escapada, La vida facil, La vida fácil, Le fanfaron, Lyxraggaren, Nevarni ovinki, Oikoshi Yaro, Playboy, Sváteční vyjížďka, Sviatočná vychádzka, Η προσπέραση, Ο φανφαρόνος, Το πέρασμα, Изпреварването, Обгін, Обгон, 追い越し野郎, 이지 라이프, おいこしやろう, سبقت‌گیری

Film rating

8.2
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8.2 IMDb
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Quotes

Bruno Cortona [Picks up a photo from Roberto's desk] Who's this fatty?
Roberto Mariani My mother.
Bruno Cortona Wow! Beautiful woman.
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