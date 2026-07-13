Roberto, a shy law student in Rome, meets Bruno, a forty-year-old exuberant, capricious man, who takes him for a drive through the Roman and Tuscany countries in the summer. When their journey starts to blend into their daily lives though, the pair’s newfound friendship is tested.
ProductionIncei Film, L.C.J Editions & Productions, Sancro Film
Also known as
Il sorpasso, The Easy Life, A Ultrapassagem, Verliebt in scharfe Kurven, Aquele Que Sabe Viver, Depășirea, El sorpasso, Előzés, Fanfaron, Farlige kurver, Jeg - en playboy, La escapada, La vida facil, La vida fácil, Le fanfaron, Lyxraggaren, Nevarni ovinki, Oikoshi Yaro, Playboy, Sváteční vyjížďka, Sviatočná vychádzka, Η προσπέραση, Ο φανφαρόνος, Το πέρασμα, Изпреварването, Обгін, Обгон, 追い越し野郎, 이지 라이프, おいこしやろう, سبقتگیری