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Poster of Three Gold Ducats
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Three Gold Ducats
5.9

Three Gold Ducats

, 2023
Tri zlaté dukáty
Czechia, Slovakia / Family, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Three Gold Ducats
5.9

Synopsis

Juraj, a poor yet courageous shepherd, lives in a small village where he is exploited by the ruthless castle lord, Blažej. Driven by a longing to break free from this oppressive life, he dreams of exploring the world and diligently saves money while learning to read and write with guidance from a local teacher. His ambitions take an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with Júlia, a noblewoman cursed three centuries ago by greedy relatives who coveted her title and riches. Now bound to her plight, Juraj faces a heart-wrenching dilemma: pursue his dream of freedom or shoulder the burden of aiding Júlia, a lost soul from another era who relies on him for help.

Cast

Ladislav Bédi
Juraj
Jozef Vajda
Blazej
Ondrej Koval
Gusto
Juraj Hrcka
Ucitel
Michal Isteník
Notár
Jitka Cvancarová
Kuchárka
Marián Labuda
Krcmár
Zuzana Norisová
Lukáš Pelč
Jana Kvantiková
Jana Hubinská
Mária Breinerová
Director Mariana Čengel Solčanská
Writer Mariana Čengel Solčanská, Jana Kákosová, Zuzana Lisková
Composer Ľubica Čekovská
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia / Slovakia
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 24 December 2023
Production Ceská Televize, Rozhlas a televízia Slovenska
Also known as
Tri zlaté dukáty, Die drei goldenen Dukaten, O trzech złotych dukatach, Three Gold Ducats, Tři zlaté dukáty

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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