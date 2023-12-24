Juraj, a poor yet courageous shepherd, lives in a small village where he is exploited by the ruthless castle lord, Blažej. Driven by a longing to break free from this oppressive life, he dreams of exploring the world and diligently saves money while learning to read and write with guidance from a local teacher. His ambitions take an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with Júlia, a noblewoman cursed three centuries ago by greedy relatives who coveted her title and riches. Now bound to her plight, Juraj faces a heart-wrenching dilemma: pursue his dream of freedom or shoulder the burden of aiding Júlia, a lost soul from another era who relies on him for help.