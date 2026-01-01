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About
Filmography
Marián Labuda
Marián Labuda
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marián Labuda
Marián Labuda
Marián Labuda
Date of Birth
27 February 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Fantasy hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.4
The Dormant Account
(2024)
5.9
Three Gold Ducats
(2023)
5.6
Zázracný nos
(2016)
Filmography
6.4
The Dormant Account
Spiaci ucet
Drama
2024, Slovakia
5.9
Three Gold Ducats
Tri zlaté dukáty
Family, Fantasy
2023, Czechia / Slovakia
5.6
Zázracný nos
Zázracný nos
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
2016, Slovakia / Czechia
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