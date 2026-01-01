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Marián Labuda Marián Labuda
Kinoafisha Persons Marián Labuda

Marián Labuda

Marián Labuda

Date of Birth
27 February 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Fantasy hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Dormant Account 6.4
The Dormant Account (2024)
Three Gold Ducats 5.9
Three Gold Ducats (2023)
5.6
Zázracný nos (2016)

Filmography

The Dormant Account 6.4
The Dormant Account Spiaci ucet
Drama 2024, Slovakia
Three Gold Ducats 5.9
Three Gold Ducats Tri zlaté dukáty
Family, Fantasy 2023, Czechia / Slovakia
5.6
Zázracný nos Zázracný nos
Comedy, Family, Fantasy 2016, Slovakia / Czechia
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