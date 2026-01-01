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Kinoafisha Films Carte Blanche

Carte Blanche

, 2027
Carta blanca
Spain / Action, Drama, Thriller

Synopsis

Follows seven soldiers of the Spanish Legion in 1921 who embark on an unauthorized mission of revenge against Berber forces in Morocco, led by their fanatical sergeant.

Cast

Fran Berenguer
Iván Pellicer
Juan Faura
Víctor Clavijo
Antonio Bermejo
Joel Bosqued
Almagro San Miguel
Mon Ceballos
José Millán-Astray
Manuel Pico
Francisco Franco
Roberto Sebazco
Andrés Picazo
Writer Daniel Corpas, Lorenzo Silva
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Production year 2027
Production Bruja del Sur Films, Instituto de la Cinematografía y de las Artes Audiovisuales (ICAA), Junta de Andalucía
Also known as
Carta blanca

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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