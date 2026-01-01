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Carte Blanche
Carte Blanche
, 2027
Carta blanca
Spain / Action, Drama, Thriller
About
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Cast & Crew
Synopsis
Follows seven soldiers of the Spanish Legion in 1921 who embark on an unauthorized mission of revenge against Berber forces in Morocco, led by their fanatical sergeant.
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Cast
Fran Berenguer
Iván Pellicer
Juan Faura
Víctor Clavijo
Antonio Bermejo
Joel Bosqued
Almagro San Miguel
Mon Ceballos
José Millán-Astray
Manuel Pico
Francisco Franco
Roberto Sebazco
Andrés Picazo
Writer
Daniel Corpas
,
Lorenzo Silva
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Production year
2027
Production
Bruja del Sur Films, Instituto de la Cinematografía y de las Artes Audiovisuales (ICAA), Junta de Andalucía
Also known as
Carta blanca
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