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4.6
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N.I.M.: Artificial Intelligence
4.6
N.I.M.: Artificial Intelligence
, 2026
N.I.M.: Inteligencia Artificial
Spain, Andorra / Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
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4.6
N.I.M.: Artificial Intelligence
Trailer
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Synopsis
In the distant future, a father and daughter survive in a weather station with the support of a Artificial Intelligence. But an unexpected event will turn their stay into a race to survive.
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Cast
Steven Dasz
El Vigilante
Andrew Dasz
El Guardian
Boris Chrestia
Marc
Lucía Vargas
Valeria
Emma Caballero
N.I.M.
Rubén Arnaiz
Bouden Worker
Eva Arasa
Mother
Director
Rubén Arnaiz
Writer
Rubén Arnaiz
Composer
QuasarSonic
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain / Andorra
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2026
Production
Amblost Media, Lira Produccions, RJ Digital HUB SLU
Also known as
N.I.M.: Inteligencia Artificial, N.I.M.: Artificial Intelligence, Tantum, Untitled Sci-Fi Thriller
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Film rating
4.6
Rate
10
votes
4.6
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