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Poster of N.I.M.: Artificial Intelligence
4.6
N.I.M.: Artificial Intelligence - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films N.I.M.: Artificial Intelligence
4.6

N.I.M.: Artificial Intelligence

, 2026
N.I.M.: Inteligencia Artificial
Spain, Andorra / Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Trailers
Poster of N.I.M.: Artificial Intelligence
4.6
N.I.M.: Artificial Intelligence - Trailer
N.I.M.: Artificial Intelligence  Trailer

Synopsis

In the distant future, a father and daughter survive in a weather station with the support of a Artificial Intelligence. But an unexpected event will turn their stay into a race to survive.

Cast

Steven Dasz
El Vigilante
Andrew Dasz
El Guardian
Boris Chrestia
Marc
Lucía Vargas
Valeria
Emma Caballero
N.I.M.
Rubén Arnaiz
Bouden Worker
Eva Arasa
Mother
Director Rubén Arnaiz
Writer Rubén Arnaiz
Composer QuasarSonic
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain / Andorra
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2026
Production Amblost Media, Lira Produccions, RJ Digital HUB SLU
Also known as
N.I.M.: Inteligencia Artificial, N.I.M.: Artificial Intelligence, Tantum, Untitled Sci-Fi Thriller

Film rating

4.6
Rate 10 votes
4.6 IMDb

Film Trailers

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N.I.M.: Artificial Intelligence - Trailer
N.I.M.: Artificial Intelligence Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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