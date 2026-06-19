Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Jindagi Once More
7.5
Jindagi Once More - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films Jindagi Once More
7.5

Jindagi Once More

, 2026
Jindagi Once More
India / Drama
Trailers
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Jindagi Once More
7.5
Going 0
Not going 0
Jindagi Once More - Teaser
Jindagi Once More  Teaser

Synopsis

A son discovers the legend his father once was, and sets out to bring him back.

Cast

Siddharth Randeria
Paritosh
Aarti Patel
Chhaya
Deep Dholakia
Shekhar
Jahanvi Dhakan
Shauna
Positive Paji
Kuldeep
Anshu Joshi
Suresh
Archan Trivedi
Bharat
Hirav Trivedi
Ramesh
Makarand
Ajay
Dilip Dave
Manoj Vyas
Manin Trived
Vaibhavi Bhatt
Director Jaymin
Writer Deep Dholakia
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 19 June 2026
Release date
19 June 2026 India UA
11 July 2026 Latvia 12+
19 June 2026 UAE 18TC
19 June 2026 USA G
Worldwide Gross $6,596
Production Vaartakaar Films
Also known as
Jindagi Once More

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Jindagi Once More - Teaser
Jindagi Once More Teaser
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more