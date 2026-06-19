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Jindagi Once More
7.5
Jindagi Once More
, 2026
Jindagi Once More
India / Drama
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Jindagi Once More
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Synopsis
A son discovers the legend his father once was, and sets out to bring him back.
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Cast
Siddharth Randeria
Paritosh
Aarti Patel
Chhaya
Deep Dholakia
Shekhar
Jahanvi Dhakan
Shauna
Positive Paji
Kuldeep
Anshu Joshi
Suresh
Archan Trivedi
Bharat
Hirav Trivedi
Ramesh
Makarand
Ajay
Dilip Dave
Manoj Vyas
Manin Trived
Vaibhavi Bhatt
Director
Jaymin
Writer
Deep Dholakia
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
19 June 2026
Release date
19 June 2026
India
UA
11 July 2026
Latvia
12+
19 June 2026
UAE
18TC
19 June 2026
USA
G
Worldwide Gross
$6,596
Production
Vaartakaar Films
Also known as
Jindagi Once More
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Film rating
7.5
Rate
10
votes
7.5
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