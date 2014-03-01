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Poster of Samurai Cat
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Samurai Cat
6.4

Samurai Cat

, 2014
Neko zamurai
Japan / Comedy, History / 18+
Poster of Samurai Cat
6.4

Synopsis

The ever versatile Kazuki Kitamura stars as masterless samurai Kyutaro Madarame, a feared swordsman who has fallen on hard times in old Edo. Caught between two warring gangs in an epic battle of cat lovers and dog lovers, he begrudgingly accepts the canine faction's offer to assassinate the opposite leader's beloved pet: an adorable white cat. Yet upon raising his lethal sword, he cannot bring himself to go through with the act, and the cat melts his ronin heart. But before finding peace as a newly minted cat person, the still fearsome Madarame will have to take on both gangs in a classic samurai street brawl.

Cast

Kazuki Kitamura
Madarame Kyutaro
Misako Renbutsu
Yôsuke Asari
Shinsuke Zanba
Shigeyuki Totsugi
Yoriko Dōguchi
Shirataki
Yōichi Nukumizu
Kanji Tsuda
Ryusuke Komakine
Tetsugoro
Motoki Fukami
Suematsu
Yôsuke Saitô
Yôsuke Saitô
Akira Onodera
Shingo Mizusawa
Director 山口義高, 渡辺武
Writer Hisakatsu Kuroki, Yûji Nagamori, 山口義高, Hideo Jōjō
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 1 March 2014
Release date
1 March 2014 Japan
27 November 2014 South Korea 12세 이상 관람가
Production AMG Entertainment
Also known as
Neko zamurai, Samurai Cat, Koci samuraj, 猫侍, 貓侍 電影版, 劇場版 猫侍, 貓侍, 고양이 사무라이, Neko Samurai

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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