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Yôsuke Saitô
Yôsuke Saitô Yôsuke Saitô
Kinoafisha Persons Yôsuke Saitô

Yôsuke Saitô

Yôsuke Saitô

Date of Birth
11 July 1951
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
19 September 2020
Occupation
Actor
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Rurouni Kenshin Part I: Origins 7.4
Rurouni Kenshin Part I: Origins (2012)
Neko no Ongaeshi / Cat’s Return 7.3
Neko no Ongaeshi / Cat’s Return (2002)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Rurouni Kenshin Part I: Origins 7.4
Rurouni Kenshin Part I: Origins Rurôni Kenshin: Meiji kenkaku romantan
Action, Adventure, Drama 2012, Japan
Neko no Ongaeshi / Cat’s Return 7.3
Neko no Ongaeshi / Cat’s Return Neko no Ongaeshi / Cat’s Return
Fairy Tale, Family, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Animation, Anime 2002, Japan
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