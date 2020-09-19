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About
Filmography
Yôsuke Saitô
Yôsuke Saitô
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yôsuke Saitô
Yôsuke Saitô
Yôsuke Saitô
Date of Birth
11 July 1951
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
19 September 2020
Occupation
Actor
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
Rurouni Kenshin Part I: Origins
(2012)
7.3
Neko no Ongaeshi / Cat’s Return
(2002)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Comedy
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2012
2002
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.4
Rurouni Kenshin Part I: Origins
Rurôni Kenshin: Meiji kenkaku romantan
Action, Adventure, Drama
2012, Japan
7.3
Neko no Ongaeshi / Cat’s Return
Neko no Ongaeshi / Cat’s Return
Fairy Tale, Family, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Animation, Anime
2002, Japan
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Tickets
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