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Poster of National Theatre Live: The Misanthrope
Kinoafisha Films National Theatre Live: The Misanthrope

National Theatre Live: The Misanthrope

, 2026
National Theatre Live: The Misanthrope
USA / Drama, Comedy
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Poster of National Theatre Live: The Misanthrope
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Cast

Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh
Alice
Paul Chahidi
John
Abigail Cruttenden
Claire
Imogen Elliott
Esmée
Rina Fatania
Freddie MacBruce
Tom Mison
Stefan
Jemima Rooper
Elaine
Poppy Townsend White
Madeleine
Gabby Wong
Understudy Alice
Teddy Holton-Frances
Benjamin
Francesca Fullilove
Madeleine
Director Indhu Rubasingham
Writer Molière, Martin Crimp
Composer Anna Meredith
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 1 October 2026
Release date
1 October 2026 Great Britain
Production Royal National Theatre
Also known as
National Theatre Live: The Misanthrope, NT Live: The Misanthrope, National Theatre at Home: The Misanthrope, The Misanthrope

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