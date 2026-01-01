Cast
Poppy Townsend White
Madeleine
Gabby Wong
Understudy Alice
Teddy Holton-Frances
Benjamin
Francesca Fullilove
Madeleine
Cast and Crew
Director
Indhu Rubasingham
Writer
Molière, Martin Crimp
Composer
Anna Meredith
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
1 October 2026
Release date
|1 October 2026
|Great Britain
|
|
Production
Royal National Theatre
Also known as
National Theatre Live: The Misanthrope, NT Live: The Misanthrope, National Theatre at Home: The Misanthrope, The Misanthrope