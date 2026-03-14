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6.2
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This Tempting Madness
6.2
This Tempting Madness
, 2025
This Tempting Madness
USA / Thriller / 18+
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6.2
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Synopsis
A young woman awakens from a coma grievously injured, memory fractured, her husband arrested. But as she puts together the pieces of her past, she starts to question her own actions — and her perception of reality.
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Cast
Simone Ashley
Mia
Austin Stowell
Jake
Suraj Sharma
Ajay
Mojean Aria
Tony
Zenobia Shroff
Lakshmi
Bevin Bru
Samantha
Auden Thornton
Gemma
Chase Kim
Amol Shah
Raj
Mark Atteberry
Defense Attorney
Gigi Bermingham
Judge
Niya Brahmbhatt
Aurora
Director
Jennifer E. Montgomery
Writer
Andrew Davis
,
Jennifer E. Montgomery
Composer
Rebekka Karijord
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
12 June 2026
World premiere
14 March 2026
Release date
12 June 2026
USA
Production
Catchlight Studios, Mango Monster Productions, Smoke Jumper Films
Also known as
This Tempting Madness
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
10
votes
4.6
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
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