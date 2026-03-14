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Poster of This Tempting Madness
6.2
Kinoafisha Films This Tempting Madness
6.2

This Tempting Madness

, 2025
This Tempting Madness
USA / Thriller / 18+
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Poster of This Tempting Madness
6.2
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Synopsis

A young woman awakens from a coma grievously injured, memory fractured, her husband arrested. But as she puts together the pieces of her past, she starts to question her own actions — and her perception of reality.

Cast

Simone Ashley
Simone Ashley
Mia
Austin Stowell
Austin Stowell
Jake
Suraj Sharma
Suraj Sharma
Ajay
Mojean Aria
Mojean Aria
Tony
Zenobia Shroff
Lakshmi
Bevin Bru
Samantha
Auden Thornton
Gemma
Chase Kim
Amol Shah
Raj
Mark Atteberry
Defense Attorney
Gigi Bermingham
Judge
Niya Brahmbhatt
Aurora
Director Jennifer E. Montgomery
Writer Andrew Davis, Jennifer E. Montgomery
Composer Rebekka Karijord
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 12 June 2026
World premiere 14 March 2026
Release date
12 June 2026 USA
Production Catchlight Studios, Mango Monster Productions, Smoke Jumper Films
Also known as
This Tempting Madness

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
4.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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