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Kraken
5.0
Kraken
, 2026
Kraken
Norway / Action, Drama, Fantasy
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Kraken
Official trailer
Official trailer
Synopsis
A marine biologist is doing research on a fish farm when she encounters several strange occurrences. Along with the brutal deaths of two teenagers, all signs point to the deep fjord; can there be more to the depths than the eye can see?
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Cast
Sara Khorami
Johanne
Mikkel Bratt Silset
Erik
Ingvild Holthe Bygdnes
Henriette
Øyvind Brandtzæg
Avaldsnes
Steinar Klouman Hallert
Cato
Filip Bargee Ramberg
Hallvard
Hans Morten Hansen
Olav
Magnús Blöndal Jóhannsson
Silje Breivik
Vigdis
Anderz Eide
Jon Bleiklie Devik
Einar Haraldsson
Director
Pål Øie
Writer
Kjersti Helen Rasmussen
,
Pål Øie
,
Vilde Eide
,
Natasha Arthur
Composer
Roy Westad
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Norway
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
1 June 2026
World premiere
23 January 2026
Release date
29 May 2026
Finland
23 July 2026
Germany
12
6 February 2026
Norway
12 March 2026
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$348,873
Production
Handmade films in Norwegian woods, Nordisk Film Production AS
Also known as
Kraken, Кракен, Erwachen der Tiefe, KRAKEN: Erwachen der Tiefe, Kraken (by Pål Øie)
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Film rating
5.0
Rate
10
votes
5.1
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