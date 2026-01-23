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Poster of Kraken
5.0
Kraken - Official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Kraken
5.0

Kraken

, 2026
Kraken
Norway / Action, Drama, Fantasy
Trailers
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Poster of Kraken
5.0
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Kraken - Official trailer
Kraken  Official trailer

Synopsis

A marine biologist is doing research on a fish farm when she encounters several strange occurrences. Along with the brutal deaths of two teenagers, all signs point to the deep fjord; can there be more to the depths than the eye can see?

Cast

Sara Khorami
Sara Khorami
Johanne
Mikkel Bratt Silset
Mikkel Bratt Silset
Erik
Ingvild Holthe Bygdnes
Henriette
Øyvind Brandtzæg
Avaldsnes
Steinar Klouman Hallert
Cato
Filip Bargee Ramberg
Hallvard
Hans Morten Hansen
Olav
Magnús Blöndal Jóhannsson
Silje Breivik
Vigdis
Anderz Eide
Anderz Eide
Jon Bleiklie Devik
Einar Haraldsson
Einar Haraldsson
Director Pål Øie
Writer Kjersti Helen Rasmussen, Pål Øie, Vilde Eide, Natasha Arthur
Composer Roy Westad
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 1 June 2026
World premiere 23 January 2026
Release date
29 May 2026 Finland
23 July 2026 Germany 12
6 February 2026 Norway
12 March 2026 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $348,873
Production Handmade films in Norwegian woods, Nordisk Film Production AS
Also known as
Kraken, Кракен, Erwachen der Tiefe, KRAKEN: Erwachen der Tiefe, Kraken (by Pål Øie)

Film rating

5.0
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Kraken - Official trailer
Kraken Official trailer
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