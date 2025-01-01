Menu
Anderz Eide
Date of Birth
16 June 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 6 Films 6 Actor 6
Quisling: The Final Days 7.2
Quisling: The Final Days Quislings siste dager
Biography, Drama, History 2024, Norway
Royalteen: Princess Margrethe 4.8
Royalteen: Princess Margrethe Royalteen: Princess Margrethe
Drama, Romantic 2023, Norway
Shadow Island 5.6
Shadow Island Shadow Island
Thriller 2023, Sweden
Sink or Swim 6.9
Sink or Swim Sink Or Swim
Comedy 2018, France
Elias og Storegaps Hemmelighet 5.3
Elias og Storegaps Hemmelighet Elias og Storegaps Hemmelighet
Animation 2017, Norway
Reprise 7.3
Reprise Reprise
Drama 2006, Norway
