Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Anderz Eide
Anderz Eide
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anderz Eide
Anderz Eide
Anderz Eide
Date of Birth
16 June 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Popular Films
7.3
Reprise
(2006)
7.2
Quisling: The Final Days
(2024)
6.9
Sink or Swim
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Biography
Comedy
Drama
History
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2018
2017
2006
All
6
Films
6
Actor
6
7.2
Quisling: The Final Days
Quislings siste dager
Biography, Drama, History
2024, Norway
4.8
Royalteen: Princess Margrethe
Royalteen: Princess Margrethe
Drama, Romantic
2023, Norway
Watch trailer
5.6
Shadow Island
Shadow Island
Thriller
2023, Sweden
6.9
Sink or Swim
Sink Or Swim
Comedy
2018, France
Watch trailer
5.3
Elias og Storegaps Hemmelighet
Elias og Storegaps Hemmelighet
Animation
2017, Norway
Watch trailer
7.3
Reprise
Reprise
Drama
2006, Norway
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree