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Kinoafisha Films If Love Should Die

If Love Should Die

If Love Should Die
Ireland, France, Spain, Poland / Biography, Drama / 18+

Synopsis

Wollstonecraft, then an impoverished young Englishwoman, makes the bold decision to lead her life according to the ideals of the enlightenment.

Cast

Renate Reinsve
Renate Reinsve
Mary Wollstonecraft
Jane Beever
Tom Sturridge
Tom Sturridge
Director Mia Hansen-Løve
Writer Mia Hansen-Løve
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ireland / France / Spain / Poland
Production Arte France Cinéma, Caspian Films, Les Films Pelléas
Also known as
If Love Should Die

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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