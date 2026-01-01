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If Love Should Die
If Love Should Die
If Love Should Die
Ireland, France, Spain, Poland / Biography, Drama / 18+
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Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Synopsis
Wollstonecraft, then an impoverished young Englishwoman, makes the bold decision to lead her life according to the ideals of the enlightenment.
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Cast
Renate Reinsve
Mary Wollstonecraft
Jane Beever
Tom Sturridge
Director
Mia Hansen-Løve
Writer
Mia Hansen-Løve
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Ireland / France / Spain / Poland
Production
Arte France Cinéma, Caspian Films, Les Films Pelléas
Also known as
If Love Should Die
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