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Poster of Shut Up and Play the Hits
7.3
Shut Up and Play the Hits - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Shut Up and Play the Hits
7.3

Shut Up and Play the Hits

, 2012
Shut Up and Play the Hits
USA / Documentary, Music / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Shut Up and Play the Hits
7.3
Shut Up and Play the Hits - Trailer
Shut Up and Play the Hits  Trailer

Synopsis

An intimate portrait of Brooklyn-based electronic rock band LCD Soundsystem's then-final live show on April 2, 2011, capturing both the exuberant, three-hour farewell concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden and frontman James Murphy's introspective 48 hours surrounding it.

Cast

James Murphy
Self
Nancy Whang
Self
Pat Mahoney
Self
Chuck Klosterman
Self
Reggie Watts
Reggie Watts
Will Butler
Win Butler
Régine Chassagne
Stephen Colbert
Donald Glover
Donald Glover
Aziz Ansari
Aziz Ansari
Phil Mossman
Self
Director Will Lovelace, Dylan Southern
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 22 January 2012
Release date
6 December 2012 Germany
22 January 2012 Great Britain
1 November 2012 Portugal
18 July 2012 USA NR
Worldwide Gross $629,107
Production Pulse Films, Killer Films
Also known as
Shut Up and Play the Hits, LCD Soundsystem: Cállate y toca los éxitos, Shut Up and Play the Hits - O Fim dos LCD Soundsystem, Skase kai paixe ta hitakia, Zamknij sie i graj, Zaveži i sviraj hitove, Заткнись и играй хиты, LCD Soundsysteml - Shut Up and Play the Hits

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Shut Up and Play the Hits - Trailer
Shut Up and Play the Hits Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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