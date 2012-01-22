An intimate portrait of Brooklyn-based electronic rock band LCD Soundsystem's then-final live show on April 2, 2011, capturing both the exuberant, three-hour farewell concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden and frontman James Murphy's introspective 48 hours surrounding it.
Shut Up and Play the Hits, LCD Soundsystem: Cállate y toca los éxitos, Shut Up and Play the Hits - O Fim dos LCD Soundsystem, Skase kai paixe ta hitakia, Zamknij sie i graj, Zaveži i sviraj hitove, Заткнись и играй хиты, LCD Soundsysteml - Shut Up and Play the Hits