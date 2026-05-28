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Кассандра
Кассандра
, 2026
Кассандра
Kyrgyzstan / Thriller
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4
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Going
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Кассандра
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Cast
Enlik Ayymgazy
Ainura Kachkynbek Kyzy
Sharshekul Amanova
Eldiyar Zharashev
Kulayym Kanymetova
Sharshekul Amanova
Enlik Ayymgazy
Gulayum Kanimetova
Zhannat Kerimbayev
Ainura Kachkynbek Kyzy
Writer
Bekzat Pirmatov
Composer
Murzali Jenbaev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Kyrgyzstan
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
28 May 2026
Release date
11 June 2026
Russia
Ray of Sun Pictures
4 June 2026
Kazakhstan
18+
28 May 2026
Kyrgyzstan
18+
16 July 2026
Uzbekistan
16+
Worldwide Gross
$10,850
Production
Alcha Group
Also known as
Kassandra, Кассандра
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Film rating
0.0
Rate
7
votes
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Кассандра
Dubbed trailer
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0
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