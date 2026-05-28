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Poster of Кассандра
Кассандра - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Кассандра

Кассандра

, 2026
Кассандра
Kyrgyzstan / Thriller
Trailers
Going 13
Not going 4
Poster of Кассандра
Going 13
Not going 4
Кассандра - Dubbed trailer
Кассандра  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Enlik Ayymgazy
Enlik Ayymgazy
Ainura Kachkynbek Kyzy
Ainura Kachkynbek Kyzy
Sharshekul Amanova
Eldiyar Zharashev
Eldiyar Zharashev
Kulayym Kanymetova
Sharshekul Amanova
Enlik Ayymgazy
Gulayum Kanimetova
Zhannat Kerimbayev
Zhannat Kerimbayev
Ainura Kachkynbek Kyzy
Writer Bekzat Pirmatov
Composer Murzali Jenbaev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kyrgyzstan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 28 May 2026
Release date
11 June 2026 Russia Ray of Sun Pictures
4 June 2026 Kazakhstan 18+
28 May 2026 Kyrgyzstan 18+
16 July 2026 Uzbekistan 16+
Worldwide Gross $10,850
Production Alcha Group
Also known as
Kassandra, Кассандра

Film rating

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Film Trailers

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Кассандра - Dubbed trailer
Кассандра Dubbed trailer
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