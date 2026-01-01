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Poster of Sunset People
Kinoafisha Films Sunset People

Sunset People

, 1984
Sunset People
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Sunset People

Synopsis

Sunset Boulevard stretches 27 miles from Los Angeles’ Chinatown all the way to the ocean – a ride made famous by Philip Marlowe in the Chandler books. Film star mansions give way to tatty motels; exclusive offices stand alongside nightclubs with aspiring comics, and amateur nude contests. Then the famous ‘strip’ and Hollywood’s legendary coffee shop, Schwabs, where (they say) a girl in a tight sweater turned into Lana Turner. Meet some of Sunset’s most colourful and improbable residents – the failed showbiz impresario who made his millions selling cookies, and the high-rise developer who let John Wayne take his cow up in the lift… the lucky ones have achieved a peculiarly Hollywood brand of success, but every day on Sunset you meet the other ones: still looking for a break, for a job, for a deal. All of them still trying to play their part in the Hollywood dream.

Cast

Mel Brooks
Mel Brooks
Self
John Hurt
John Hurt
Self
Sylvie Vartan
Sylvie Vartan
Self
Lila Kedrova
T.J. Castronovo
Self
Mario Roccuzzo
Self
Director Jana Boková
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 3 March 1984
Also known as
Sunset People

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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