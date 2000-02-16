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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Awards
Lila Kedrova
Lila Kedrova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lila Kedrova
Lila Kedrova
Lila Kedrova
Date of Birth
9 October 1919
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
16 February 2000
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.7
Calle Mayor
(1956)
7.7
Zorba the Greek
(1964)
7.3
The Tenant
(1976)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
1984
1979
1976
1966
1964
1958
1956
All
10
Films
10
Actor
10
4.5
Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight
Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight
Adventure, Fantasy, Action
1984, Great Britain
Sunset People
Sunset People
Documentary
1984, USA
6.1
Les Égouts du paradis
Égouts du paradis, Les
Crime
1979, France
6.4
Womanlight
Clair de femme
Drama
1979, France / Germany / Italy
7.3
The Tenant
The Tenant
Thriller, Drama, Detective
1976, France
6.3
Penelope
Penelope
Comedy, Crime
1966, USA
6.7
Torn Curtain
Torn Curtain
Thriller, Romantic, Drama
1966, USA
7.7
Zorba the Greek
Alexis Zorbas
Drama
1964, USA / Great Britain / Greece
7.1
The Lovers of Montparnasse
Les Amants de Montparnasse (Montparnasse 19)
Drama, Biography
1958, France / Italy
7.7
Calle Mayor
Calle mayor
Drama
1956, Spain / France
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