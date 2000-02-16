Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lila Kedrova Lila Kedrova
Kinoafisha Persons Lila Kedrova

Lila Kedrova

Lila Kedrova

Date of Birth
9 October 1919
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
16 February 2000
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Calle Mayor 7.7
Calle Mayor (1956)
Zorba the Greek 7.7
Zorba the Greek (1964)
The Tenant 7.3
The Tenant (1976)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight 4.5
Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight
Adventure, Fantasy, Action 1984, Great Britain
Sunset People
Sunset People Sunset People
Documentary 1984, USA
Les Égouts du paradis 6.1
Les Égouts du paradis Égouts du paradis, Les
Crime 1979, France
Womanlight 6.4
Womanlight Clair de femme
Drama 1979, France / Germany / Italy
The Tenant 7.3
The Tenant The Tenant
Thriller, Drama, Detective 1976, France
Penelope 6.3
Penelope Penelope
Comedy, Crime 1966, USA
Torn Curtain 6.7
Torn Curtain Torn Curtain
Thriller, Romantic, Drama 1966, USA
Zorba the Greek 7.7
Zorba the Greek Alexis Zorbas
Drama 1964, USA / Great Britain / Greece
The Lovers of Montparnasse 7.1
The Lovers of Montparnasse Les Amants de Montparnasse (Montparnasse 19)
Drama, Biography 1958, France / Italy
Calle Mayor 7.7
Calle Mayor Calle mayor
Drama 1956, Spain / France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more