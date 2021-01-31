Georgia’s former prime minister has found a unique hobby. He collects century-old trees, some as tall as 15-story buildings, from communities along the Georgian coast. At a great expense and inconvenience, these ancient giants are uprooted from their lands to be transplanted in his private garden.
Taming the Garden, Motviniereba, Að rífa upp með rótum, Aia taltsutamine, Bahçeyi Evcilleştirmek, Déracinés, Die Zähmung der Bäume, Die Zähmung der Bäume - Taming the Garden, Die Zähmung des Paradieses, Kroćenje vrta, Pădurea Domestică, Poskromiony ogród, Δαμάζοντας τον κήπο, Приборкання саду, Укрощение сада, 逐水移樗