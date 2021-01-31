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Poster of Taming the Garden
6.9
Taming the Garden - Official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Taming the Garden
6.9

Taming the Garden

, 2021
Taming the Garden
Germany, Georgia, Netherlands, Switzerland / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Taming the Garden
6.9
Taming the Garden - Official trailer
Taming the Garden  Official trailer

Synopsis

Georgia’s former prime minister has found a unique hobby. He collects century-old trees, some as tall as 15-story buildings, from communities along the Georgian coast. At a great expense and inconvenience, these ancient giants are uprooted from their lands to be transplanted in his private garden.

Cast

Nugzar
Self
Temur
Self
Neli
Self
Tamta
Self
Inga
Self
Lamara
Self
David
Self
Iago
Self
Director Salomé Jashi
Writer Salomé Jashi
Composer Celia Stroom
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Georgia / Netherlands / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 19 January 2022
World premiere 31 January 2021
Worldwide Gross $5,205
Production Mira Film, Sakdoc film, Corso Film
Also known as
Taming the Garden, Motviniereba, Að rífa upp með rótum, Aia taltsutamine, Bahçeyi Evcilleştirmek, Déracinés, Die Zähmung der Bäume, Die Zähmung der Bäume - Taming the Garden, Die Zähmung des Paradieses, Kroćenje vrta, Pădurea Domestică, Poskromiony ogród, Δαμάζοντας τον κήπο, Приборкання саду, Укрощение сада, 逐水移樗

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Taming the Garden - Official trailer
Taming the Garden Official trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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