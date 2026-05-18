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Poster of Viva Carmen
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Viva Carmen
5.8

Viva Carmen

, 2026
Carmen, l'oiseau rebelle
Finland, France, Spain / Animation, Drama, Family
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Poster of Viva Carmen
5.8
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Synopsis

Andalusia, Spain, 1840. After three years of wandering, Salva, who works as an assistant to a blind knife sharpener, returns to Seville, his hometown, where he meets Carmen, a gypsy woman with a captivating voice.

Cast

Camélia Jordana
Camélia Jordana
Carmen
Milo Machado Graner
Soumaye Bocoum
Belén
Carl Malapa
Carl Malapa
Evan Paturel
La Bola
Sílvia Pérez Cruz
Carmen
Paul Minthe
Antonio
Director Sébastien Laudenbach
Writer Sébastien Laudenbach, Georges Bizet, Santiago Otheguy
Composer Amine Bouhafa, Isabelle Laudenbach
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Finland / France / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 18 May 2026
Release date
16 December 2026 France
Production Folivari, Global Constellation, Haut et Court
Also known as
Viva Carmen

Cartoon rating

5.8
Rate 11 votes
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