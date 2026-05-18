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Viva Carmen
5.8
Viva Carmen
, 2026
Carmen, l'oiseau rebelle
Finland, France, Spain / Animation, Drama, Family
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5.8
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Synopsis
Andalusia, Spain, 1840. After three years of wandering, Salva, who works as an assistant to a blind knife sharpener, returns to Seville, his hometown, where he meets Carmen, a gypsy woman with a captivating voice.
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Cast
Camélia Jordana
Carmen
Milo Machado Graner
Soumaye Bocoum
Belén
Carl Malapa
Evan Paturel
La Bola
Sílvia Pérez Cruz
Carmen
Paul Minthe
Antonio
Director
Sébastien Laudenbach
Writer
Sébastien Laudenbach
,
Georges Bizet
,
Santiago Otheguy
Composer
Amine Bouhafa
,
Isabelle Laudenbach
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Finland / France / Spain
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
18 May 2026
Release date
16 December 2026
France
Production
Folivari, Global Constellation, Haut et Court
Also known as
Viva Carmen
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Cartoon rating
5.8
Rate
11
votes
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