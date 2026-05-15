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Poster of Think Good
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Think Good
6.5

Think Good

, 2026
Si tu penses bien
France, Belgium / Drama
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Poster of Think Good
6.5
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Synopsis

In Dubai, Gil meets Jacques. Their love at first sight leads to a hasty marriage which quickly reveals a deep fracture: Gil does not share her husband's devouring faith. Jacques tries to subjugate her to his worldview with a threatening mantra.

Cast

Monia Chokri
Monia Chokri
Gil
Niels Schneider
Niels Schneider
Jacques
Rudgy Pajany
Hudo Maunier
Mina Kavani
Agnès
Oussama Kheddam
Ibra
Clémentine Célarié
Clémentine Célarié
Annah
Christian Benedetti
Alain
Rabah Nait Oufella
Rabah Nait Oufella
Daniel Cohen
Daniel Cohen
Le rabbin Dubaï
Sébastien Pouderoux
Sébastien Pouderoux
Thaïs Garfinkiel
Thaïs
Catherine Israel
Mikveh woman
Director Géraldine Nakache
Writer Géraldine Nakache, David Lambert
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 15 May 2026
Release date
16 September 2026 France
Production Liaison Cinématographique, Pan Cinema, Artémis Productions
Also known as
Si tu penses bien, Think Good

Film rating

6.5
Rate 13 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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