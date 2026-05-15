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6.5
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Think Good
6.5
Think Good
, 2026
Si tu penses bien
France, Belgium / Drama
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Synopsis
In Dubai, Gil meets Jacques. Their love at first sight leads to a hasty marriage which quickly reveals a deep fracture: Gil does not share her husband's devouring faith. Jacques tries to subjugate her to his worldview with a threatening mantra.
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Cast
Monia Chokri
Gil
Niels Schneider
Jacques
Rudgy Pajany
Hudo Maunier
Mina Kavani
Agnès
Oussama Kheddam
Ibra
Clémentine Célarié
Annah
Christian Benedetti
Alain
Rabah Nait Oufella
Daniel Cohen
Le rabbin Dubaï
Sébastien Pouderoux
Thaïs Garfinkiel
Thaïs
Catherine Israel
Mikveh woman
Director
Géraldine Nakache
Writer
Géraldine Nakache
,
David Lambert
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France / Belgium
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
15 May 2026
Release date
16 September 2026
France
Production
Liaison Cinématographique, Pan Cinema, Artémis Productions
Also known as
Si tu penses bien, Think Good
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Film rating
6.5
Rate
13
votes
6.7
IMDb
Showtimes
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