Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Benimana
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Benimana
6.4

Benimana

, 2026
Benimana
Gabon, Norway, Rwanda, France, Côte d'Ivoire / Drama, Sci-Fi
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Benimana
6.4
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Rwanda, 2012. The country is emerging from an era of silence after the 1994 Tutsi genocide, and people's courts are being set up with the aim of bringing justice and reconciliation. Veneranda, a survivor, is convinced of the need for these trials. Despite pressures, she organises discussion sessions between victims and the families of the executioners. Therapy for some, an act of betrayal for others, these testimonial sessions revive and reveal the traumas that each of them try to overcome, in their own way. The wounds of Veneranda's past are exposed again when she learns of her daughter's unexpected pregnancy and the identity of the father. Veneranda has to face her own contradictions and the dark parts of her past.

Cast

Sanjay Gupta
Aliz Ghimire
Pushpa Thing Lama
Jasmine Bishwokarma
Aashant Sharma
Kesia Kelly Nishimwe
Tina
Dol Bahadur Sharma
Deepika Yadav
Director Marie-Clementine Dusabejambo
Writer Delphine Agut, Marie-Clementine Dusabejambo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Gabon / Norway / Rwanda / France / Côte d'Ivoire
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 3 February 2026
Release date
3 February 2026 France
Production DUOfilm, Ejo Cine, Les Films du Bilboquet
Also known as
Ben'imana

Film rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more