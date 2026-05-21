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Poster of The Black Ball
6.9
The Black Ball - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films The Black Ball
6.9

The Black Ball

, 2026
La bola negra
Spain, France / Drama, Musical
Trailers
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Poster of The Black Ball
6.9
Going 0
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The Black Ball - Teaser
The Black Ball  Teaser

Synopsis

The Black Ball, inspired by an unfinished play by Federico García Lorca, will be a queer vindication about three men in three different moments of Spanish history: 1932, 1937, and 2017.

Cast

Miguel Bernardeau
Miguel Bernardeau
Rafael Rodríguez Rapún
Lola Duenas
Lola Duenas
Teresa
Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz
Nené Romero
Glenn Close
Glenn Close
Isabelle Durand
Lorenzo Zurzolo
Lorenzo Zurzolo
Julio Torres
Juan Pablo
Antonio de la Torre
Natalia de Molina
Natalia de Molina
Mona Martínez
Daniel Ibáñez
Hugo Welzel
María Morales
María Morales
Director Javier Ambrossi, Javier Calvo
Writer Javier Ambrossi, Javier Calvo, Federico García Lorca, Alberto Conejero
Composer Raül Fernandez Miró
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain / France
Runtime 2 hours 35 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 4 December 2026
World premiere 21 May 2026
Release date
18 February 2027 Brazil
16 December 2026 France
19 November 2026 Germany
2 October 2026 Spain
Production Atresmedia Cine, Crea SGR, El Deseo
Also known as
La bola negra, The Black Ball, Czarna kula, Qara Top

Film rating

6.9
Rate 15 votes
6.8 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Black Ball - Teaser
The Black Ball Teaser
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