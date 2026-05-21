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The Black Ball
6.9
The Black Ball
, 2026
La bola negra
Spain, France / Drama, Musical
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The Black Ball
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Synopsis
The Black Ball, inspired by an unfinished play by Federico García Lorca, will be a queer vindication about three men in three different moments of Spanish history: 1932, 1937, and 2017.
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Cast
Miguel Bernardeau
Rafael Rodríguez Rapún
Lola Duenas
Teresa
Penelope Cruz
Nené Romero
Glenn Close
Isabelle Durand
Lorenzo Zurzolo
Julio Torres
Juan Pablo
Antonio de la Torre
Natalia de Molina
Mona Martínez
Daniel Ibáñez
Hugo Welzel
María Morales
Director
Javier Ambrossi
,
Javier Calvo
Writer
Javier Ambrossi
,
Javier Calvo
,
Federico García Lorca
,
Alberto Conejero
Composer
Raül Fernandez Miró
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain / France
Runtime
2 hours 35 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
4 December 2026
World premiere
21 May 2026
Release date
18 February 2027
Brazil
16 December 2026
France
19 November 2026
Germany
2 October 2026
Spain
Production
Atresmedia Cine, Crea SGR, El Deseo
Also known as
La bola negra, The Black Ball, Czarna kula, Qara Top
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Film rating
6.9
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15
votes
6.8
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