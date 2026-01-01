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María Morales
María Morales María Morales
Kinoafisha Persons María Morales

María Morales

María Morales

Date of Birth
1 January 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

La Línea Invisible 7.1
La Línea Invisible (2020)
Ena. La reina Victoria Eugenia 7.1
Ena. La reina Victoria Eugenia (2024)
The Black Ball 6.8
The Black Ball (2026)

Filmography

The Black Ball 6.8
The Black Ball La bola negra
Drama, Musical 2026, Spain / France
Watch trailer
The English Neighborhood
The English Neighborhood
Drama, War 2024, Spain
Ena. La reina Victoria Eugenia 7.1
Ena. La reina Victoria Eugenia
Drama, History 2024, Spain
How to Be a Modern Man 5.1
How to Be a Modern Man Como Dios manda
Comedy 2023, Spain
Donde caben dos 5.3
Donde caben dos Donde caben dos
Comedy 2021, Spain / France
La Línea Invisible 7.1
La Línea Invisible
Drama, Romantic, History 2020, Russia
Valeria 6.5
Valeria
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2020, Spain
Desaparecidos
Desaparecidos
Drama, Detective 2020, Spain
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