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About
Filmography
María Morales
María Morales
Kinoafisha
Persons
María Morales
María Morales
María Morales
Date of Birth
1 January 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.1
La Línea Invisible
(2020)
7.1
Ena. La reina Victoria Eugenia
(2024)
6.8
The Black Ball
(2026)
Filmography
6.8
The Black Ball
La bola negra
Drama, Musical
2026, Spain / France
Watch trailer
The English Neighborhood
Drama, War
2024, Spain
7.1
Ena. La reina Victoria Eugenia
Drama, History
2024, Spain
5.1
How to Be a Modern Man
Como Dios manda
Comedy
2023, Spain
5.3
Donde caben dos
Donde caben dos
Comedy
2021, Spain / France
7.1
La Línea Invisible
Drama, Romantic, History
2020, Russia
6.5
Valeria
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2020, Spain
Desaparecidos
Drama, Detective
2020, Spain
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