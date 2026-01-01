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Natalia de Molina
Natalia de Molina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalia de Molina
Natalia de Molina
Natalia de Molina
Date of Birth
19 December 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.1
The Black Ball
(2026)
7.0
Living Is Easy with Eyes Closed
(2013)
6.6
Elisa & Marcela
(2019)
Filmography
7.1
The Black Ball
La bola negra
Drama, Musical
2026, Spain / France
Watch trailer
6.5
Superestar
Drama, Comedy,
2025, Spain
6.2
Iron Reign
Crime, Thriller,
2024, Spain
5.5
May I Speak with the Enemy
Gila: ¿es el enemigo?
Comedy
2024, Spain
5.4
Asedio
Asedio
Action, Adventure, Crime
2023, Mexico / Spain
Watch trailer
5.5
Unfinished Affairs
La maniobra de la tortuga
Adventure, Thriller
2022, Spain / Argentina
6.4
One Year, One Night
Un año, una noche
Drama
2022, France / Spain
6.5
Schoolgirls
Las Niñas
Drama, Adventure
2020, Spain
Show more
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