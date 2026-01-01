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Natalia de Molina
Natalia de Molina Natalia de Molina
Kinoafisha Persons Natalia de Molina

Natalia de Molina

Natalia de Molina

Date of Birth
19 December 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The Black Ball 7.1
The Black Ball (2026)
Living Is Easy with Eyes Closed 7.0
Living Is Easy with Eyes Closed (2013)
Elisa & Marcela 6.6
Elisa & Marcela (2019)

Filmography

The Black Ball 7.1
The Black Ball La bola negra
Drama, Musical 2026, Spain / France
Watch trailer
Superestar 6.5
Superestar
Drama, Comedy, 2025, Spain
Iron Reign 6.2
Iron Reign
Crime, Thriller, 2024, Spain
May I Speak with the Enemy 5.5
May I Speak with the Enemy Gila: ¿es el enemigo?
Comedy 2024, Spain
Asedio 5.4
Asedio Asedio
Action, Adventure, Crime 2023, Mexico / Spain
Watch trailer
Unfinished Affairs 5.5
Unfinished Affairs La maniobra de la tortuga
Adventure, Thriller 2022, Spain / Argentina
One Year, One Night 6.4
One Year, One Night Un año, una noche
Drama 2022, France / Spain
Schoolgirls 6.5
Schoolgirls Las Niñas
Drama, Adventure 2020, Spain
Show more
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