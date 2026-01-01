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Jeong Ho-yeon
Jeong Ho-yeon Jeong Ho-yeon
Kinoafisha Persons Jeong Ho-yeon

Jeong Ho-yeon

Jeong Ho-yeon

Date of Birth
23 June 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Height
176 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Horror actress

Popular Films

Squid Game 8.2
Squid Game (2021)
Hope 7.6
Hope (2026)
Disclaimer 7.5
Disclaimer (2024)

Filmography

Hope 7.6
Hope Hopeu
Action, Horror, Detective 2026, South Korea
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Tickets
Disclaimer 7.5
Disclaimer
Drama 2024, USA
Chicken Nugget 4.9
Chicken Nugget
Comedy, Detective, 2024, South Korea
Squid Game 8.2
Squid Game
Drama, Mystery, 2021, South Korea
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