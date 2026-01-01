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Jeong Ho-yeon
Jeong Ho-yeon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jeong Ho-yeon
Jeong Ho-yeon
Jeong Ho-yeon
Date of Birth
23 June 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Height
176 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
8.2
Squid Game
(2021)
7.6
Hope
(2026)
Tickets
7.5
Disclaimer
(2024)
Filmography
7.6
Hope
Hopeu
Action, Horror, Detective
2026, South Korea
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.5
Disclaimer
Drama
2024, USA
4.9
Chicken Nugget
Comedy, Detective,
2024, South Korea
8.2
Squid Game
Drama, Mystery,
2021, South Korea
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