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Pavarotti 90 - L'uomo che emozionò il mondo
Pavarotti 90 - L'uomo che emozionò il mondo
, 2025
Pavarotti 90 - L'uomo che emozionò il mondo
Italy / Music / 18+
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Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
30 September 2025
Release date
10 May 2026
Poland
Film rating
0.0
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